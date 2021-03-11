Menu
Ofelia D. Kabigting
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Kabigting, Ofelia D.

November 10, 1947 - March 6, 2021

Mrs. Kabigting is survived by her husband, Rodolfo; three sons, Melvin, Ricky, and Ronald; four daughters, Marilyn, Myra, Maribel and Rowena; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VISITATION with the family Friday, 5-7pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to the family.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123

402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
