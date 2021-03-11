Kabigting, Ofelia D.



November 10, 1947 - March 6, 2021



Mrs. Kabigting is survived by her husband, Rodolfo; three sons, Melvin, Ricky, and Ronald; four daughters, Marilyn, Myra, Maribel and Rowena; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



VISITATION with the family Friday, 5-7pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to the family.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel



3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123



402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com



