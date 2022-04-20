Kremke, Olga Mae



Age 97 - April 18, 2022



Preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Lou; parents, George and Catherine Swierczek; great-grandson Colin Dibble. Survived by daughters, Debbie (Jim) Franks, Diane (Or) Moore, Donna (Mike) Mahoney; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Laurie Nedved and Virginia Swierczek; brother-in-law, Bob Kremke; sister-in-law, Norma (Kremke) Meier; nieces, nephews, and many additional family and friends.



VISITATION: Thursday, April 21, 4-6pm with VIGIL at 6pm at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 22, 10am at the Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Special thanks go to all the caregivers at Hillcrest Cottages for their incredible care.



