Olga Mae Kremke
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Kremke, Olga Mae

Age 97 - April 18, 2022

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Lou; parents, George and Catherine Swierczek; great-grandson Colin Dibble. Survived by daughters, Debbie (Jim) Franks, Diane (Or) Moore, Donna (Mike) Mahoney; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Laurie Nedved and Virginia Swierczek; brother-in-law, Bob Kremke; sister-in-law, Norma (Kremke) Meier; nieces, nephews, and many additional family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, April 21, 4-6pm with VIGIL at 6pm at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 22, 10am at the Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Special thanks go to all the caregivers at Hillcrest Cottages for their incredible care.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
