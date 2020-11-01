Gipson, Omie L.



May 26, 1930 - October 30, 2020



Survived by children: Valesteen (Alfred) Johnson, Olevia (William) White, Lyndell Crooms, Sandra Gipson, and Patricia (Marvin) Whitfield; son-in-law, Gene Smith; grandchildren: Stephanie Stiffend, Cyrenthia (Anthony) Rollins, Christina (Johnathan) Smith, Edward (Gloria) Crooms, Yolanda (Dwayne) Harris, Gina (Trenten) Gunter, Britney Smith (Alton), Derric Whitfield, Amber Whitfield (Charles), Jamar (Antonia) Dorsey, and Aaron Dorsey; several great-grandchildren; sisters: Lessie Mae Blue, and Velma Ross; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded by husband, Malvin Gipson; son, Larry Gipson; and daughter, Brenda Smith.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10am, Thursday, November 5, at Forest Lawn; with VISITATION prior to Service from 8-10am. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.