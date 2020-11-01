Menu
Omie L. Gipson
1930 - 2020
Gipson, Omie L.

May 26, 1930 - October 30, 2020

Survived by children: Valesteen (Alfred) Johnson, Olevia (William) White, Lyndell Crooms, Sandra Gipson, and Patricia (Marvin) Whitfield; son-in-law, Gene Smith; grandchildren: Stephanie Stiffend, Cyrenthia (Anthony) Rollins, Christina (Johnathan) Smith, Edward (Gloria) Crooms, Yolanda (Dwayne) Harris, Gina (Trenten) Gunter, Britney Smith (Alton), Derric Whitfield, Amber Whitfield (Charles), Jamar (Antonia) Dorsey, and Aaron Dorsey; several great-grandchildren; sisters: Lessie Mae Blue, and Velma Ross; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded by husband, Malvin Gipson; son, Larry Gipson; and daughter, Brenda Smith.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10am, Thursday, November 5, at Forest Lawn; with VISITATION prior to Service from 8-10am. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Nov
5
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
