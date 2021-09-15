Kleeman, Orletha



Age 96 - September 12, 2021



West Point, NE. Orletha was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Caroline Wagner; husband, Dean on August 5, 2000; sister, Melva (Adrian) Dirkschneider; and in-laws, Dr. Bob Sievert, LaDell (Ed) Miller, Algarda (John) Bayer, and Lorraine (Ted) Buccholz. Survivors include her children, Randy (Julia) Kleeman of Lincoln, NE, Rollie (Rita) Kleeman of Elkhorn, NE, Rick (Kris) Kleeman of Omaha, NE, Rebecca and Don Knievel of West Point, NE; 9 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Vrela (Dr. Roger) Cox of California, and Jaquenette (Ken) Hartman of Fremont, NE.



FUNERAL SERVICES for Orletha Kleeman, age 96 of West Point, NE, will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, NE with Fr. James Weeder as Celebrant. A luncheon will be held at the Nielsen Community Center. Interment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION will be on Wednesday from 5-7pm at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, with a Public Vigil Service and Christian Mother's and Catholic Daughter's Rosary at 7pm, and will continue one hour prior to the Service at the Church. Masks are encouraged to be worn by those attending.



