Otis Glen Furlow
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Furlow, Otis Glen

November 30, 1931 - October 28, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Marianne G. Furlow; grandson, Ryan Joseph Furlow. Survived by children, Don Furlow (Cathy), Dan Furlow, Dana Rogers (Joe), Mike Engdahl, Paige Festersen (Pete); grandchildren, Kelly Meyers (Kim), Clint Meyers (Sara), Lee Rogers, Abbey and Peter Furlow, Anna and Caroline Festersen; great grandchildren; Emma, Katy, Charlotte and Layla Meyers; numerous other family members

Private Family Services at Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Golden Retriever Rescue in Nebraska

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
