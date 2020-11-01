Furlow, Otis Glen
November 30, 1931 - October 28, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Marianne G. Furlow; grandson, Ryan Joseph Furlow. Survived by children, Don Furlow (Cathy), Dan Furlow, Dana Rogers (Joe), Mike Engdahl, Paige Festersen (Pete); grandchildren, Kelly Meyers (Kim), Clint Meyers (Sara), Lee Rogers, Abbey and Peter Furlow, Anna and Caroline Festersen; great grandchildren; Emma, Katy, Charlotte and Layla Meyers; numerous other family members
Private Family Services at Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Golden Retriever Rescue in Nebraska
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.