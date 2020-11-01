Furlow, Otis GlenNovember 30, 1931 - October 28, 2020Preceded in death by wife, Marianne G. Furlow; grandson, Ryan Joseph Furlow. Survived by children, Don Furlow (Cathy), Dan Furlow, Dana Rogers (Joe), Mike Engdahl, Paige Festersen (Pete); grandchildren, Kelly Meyers (Kim), Clint Meyers (Sara), Lee Rogers, Abbey and Peter Furlow, Anna and Caroline Festersen; great grandchildren; Emma, Katy, Charlotte and Layla Meyers; numerous other family membersPrivate Family Services at Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Golden Retriever Rescue in NebraskaHEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com