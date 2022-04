Hopkins, Otis C.Age 54 - April 15, 2022Survived by his children: Danyelle, Otis Jr., Gabrieal, and Olivia; stepson, Derrale; mother, Mary (Edward) Hopkins-Kinnard; siblings, Queen (Reginald) and Lashawn; and a host of other relatives.VIEWING: 10-11am Friday; SERVICE: 11am Friday, Mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery.THOMAS FUNERAL HOME3920 N. 24th Street402-453-7111