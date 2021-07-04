Haman, Otto E.March 22, 1931 - November 24, 2020Born and raised in Omaha, Otto graduated from Benson High School where he was active in track and football. He went on to the University of Lincoln and studied Business. Otto enlisted in the Army and served in Germany from 1954-1956. He began his business life with Philips Petroleum and then with Luxor and Duro/Test.Otto loved photography and took many pictures when he and Marilyn traveled Europe, Israel, Turkey, and Jordan.Survived by wife, Marilyn A.; sons, David and Douglas (Carrie); four grandchildren; brother, Eugene; and sister-in-law, Marge Johnson.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 10th at 11am at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church. Interment: Private family. Memorials are suggested to Pacific Hills Building Fund.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com