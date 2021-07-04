Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Otto E. Haman
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Haman, Otto E.

March 22, 1931 - November 24, 2020

Born and raised in Omaha, Otto graduated from Benson High School where he was active in track and football. He went on to the University of Lincoln and studied Business. Otto enlisted in the Army and served in Germany from 1954-1956. He began his business life with Philips Petroleum and then with Luxor and Duro/Test.

Otto loved photography and took many pictures when he and Marilyn traveled Europe, Israel, Turkey, and Jordan.

Survived by wife, Marilyn A.; sons, David and Douglas (Carrie); four grandchildren; brother, Eugene; and sister-in-law, Marge Johnson.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 10th at 11am at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church. Interment: Private family. Memorials are suggested to Pacific Hills Building Fund.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pacific Hills Lutheran Church
90th and Pacific, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Otto was the best uncle a niece could ever have. He is greatly missed.
Susan Johnson Foster
July 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results