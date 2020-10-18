Lieber, Otto W.
April 25, 1928 - October 16, 2020
Otto William Lieber, age 92, passed away in Omaha on October 16, 2020. Otto had been a resident of New Cassel Assisted Living Center for several years, where he enjoyed the association of many friends, including other Veterans. "O.W.", as he was known to friends and family, was born to Otto Louie Lieber and Harriet Everett Case in Emerson, NE on April 25, 1928, the second of seven children. He married Letha Catherine Lehr of Tripp, SD on June 29, 1949 in Sioux City, IA. They were married for 52 years, until her passing in 2003. Otto was a 55-year resident of Omaha, with only a short break living with his wife in Mesa, AZ. After Letha's death, Otto returned to his beloved Omaha.
O.W. enlisted in the Navy at the end of World War II and served in the Pacific theater, attaining the rank of Seaman, First Class. He later served in the Air National Guard.
O.W. worked at Brandeis Department Store in Omaha for ten years, and was a buyer, warehouse manager, and store manager. Prior to Brandeis, he worked for Montgomery Ward in North Platte, NE for twelve years. He was self-employed as a commercial real estate broker from 1970 until 1994 when he retired. He enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, golfing, playing cards with friends and family, and was a huge Nebraska Football fan and supporter. He was an active member of Pacific Hills Lutheran Church. When he entered assisted living, he remained an active worshiper at the New Cassel Chapel, where he enjoyed being a scripture reader.
Otto is survived by brothers, Darrel, Raymond, Arnold and Walter; his son, Randy Lieber (Eileen) of Salt Lake City, UT; his daughter, Teri Tingey (Jim) of Los Alamos, NM; three grandchildren: Aurelia Wann, Jennifer (Lieber) Jones, and Jasen Lieber; and six great-grandchildren: Tristan, Aidan and Taryn Wann, and Gage, Jett, and Emmie Rose Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Harriet Lieber; sisters, Dorothy and Helen; and wife, Letha.
VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Friday, October 23rd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 24th, at 1pm at the West Center Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S. 78th St.
To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.