Owen Gene Potter
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Potter, Owen Gene

November 14, 2016 - June 11, 2021

VISITATION: Friday, June 18th from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel followed by the SERVICES at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Owen Gene Memorial Fund.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are heartbroken for your loss. Please know we are keeping you in our thoughts during this time.
John & Jennifer Smith
June 15, 2021
"There are no goodbyes for us for you are forever in our hearts". Be blessed, Pooh Bear Ghandi
Ann Marie Hauptman
Work
June 14, 2021
by Beulah B. Malkin I built a tiny garden In a corner of my heart I kept it just for lovely things And bade all else depart And ever was there music And flowers blossomed fair; And never was it perfect Until you entered there
Olson Family- Bryan, Lela & Meta
June 14, 2021
I´m so very sorry about Owen´s passing. My heart is broken for you. He was such a happy child with a devoted and loving family. RIP to a true Warrior.
Debby Schoenborn
Other
June 13, 2021
