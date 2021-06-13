Potter, Owen Gene
November 14, 2016 - June 11, 2021
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our joyful son, Owen Gene Potter. He passed away peacefully on June 11, 2021 from complications of Leigh's syndrome. Owen was born on November 14, 2016, to parents David and Cara Potter, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Faced by many challenges in his short life, he persevered with a cheerful smile and a sweet disposition. His most favorite thing to do was to play with his big brother, Henry. Owen is survived by parents, David and Cara Potter; brother, Henry; and host of family and friends -all who love him.
VISITATION: Friday, June 18th from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel followed by the SERVICES at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Owen Gene Memorial Fund.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2021.