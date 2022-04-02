Roessner, Paige M.Age 18Paige M. Roessner, of Wahoo, formerly of Elkhorn, passed away March 30, 2022.She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Susan Hardisty; and uncle, Noah Roessner.Survived by parents, Jason and Barb of Wahoo; brothers, Colton, and his fiancée Ashley Lopez of Ohio, and Collin of Omaha; grandparents, Pat Roessner of Ohio, Jerry and wife Joanie Roessner of Elkhorn, and Bruce Hardisty of Elkhorn; aunt, Amy Roessner and Laurie Cheshek; and uncle, Tim Hardisty; and her dogs, Tiana and Bella.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at The Relevant Center, Elkhorn. Private interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. VISITATION: Sunday, 6:30-9pm, at The Relevant Center. Memorials to the family, to be used to establish a scholarship in Paige's name.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222