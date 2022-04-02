Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paige M. Roessner
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Roessner, Paige M.

Age 18

Paige M. Roessner, of Wahoo, formerly of Elkhorn, passed away March 30, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Susan Hardisty; and uncle, Noah Roessner.

Survived by parents, Jason and Barb of Wahoo; brothers, Colton, and his fiancée Ashley Lopez of Ohio, and Collin of Omaha; grandparents, Pat Roessner of Ohio, Jerry and wife Joanie Roessner of Elkhorn, and Bruce Hardisty of Elkhorn; aunt, Amy Roessner and Laurie Cheshek; and uncle, Tim Hardisty; and her dogs, Tiana and Bella.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at The Relevant Center, Elkhorn. Private interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. VISITATION: Sunday, 6:30-9pm, at The Relevant Center. Memorials to the family, to be used to establish a scholarship in Paige's name.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.