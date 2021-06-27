Menu
Pamela A. Burright
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Burright, Pamela A.

December 15, 1950 - June 24, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Richard Feay. Survived by husband, Warren; mom, Bonnie Feay; siblings, Wayne (Carol) Feay, Bill (Margaret) Feay, Roxanne (Dave) Farkas; nieces, nephews, family and friends.

VISITATION Friday 9–10am at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Friday 10am at Roeder Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE Friday 3pm Washington Cemetery Gravity, IA. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jul
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jul
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Washington Cemetery
Gravity, IA
I am so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Never forget that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
June 29, 2021
