Pamela D. Brooks
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
Brooks, Pamela D.

May 8, 1970 - September 29, 2020

Survived by parents, Ernest and Diane Brooks, Sr.; brother, Ernest W. Brooks, Jr.; nieces, Jasmyn and Marisa; nephew, Trey; a host of extended family and friends. Pamela was a member of the Omaha Blind Association and enjoyed annual trips with her SJMTF family.

FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11am with VISITATION 1 hour prior at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Interment: St. John's Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123
