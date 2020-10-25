Menu
Pamela Garrett
Garrett, Pamela

Age 68 - October 17, 2020

Waterloo, NE. Blessed and highly favored by the Lord! If you heard it once, you heard it a million times. Pam lived and loved life as it should be; happy, hardworking and always without regret. She was fiercely loyal, overly opinionated, and extremely vibrant. Some of her favorite things include the sunrise and sunset, a well-built bonfire, and all the beauties of nature. Pam was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all. She will forever be the life of the party. Her laugh echoes on!

If she taught you one thing, she would say, "Live life beyond the fence!"

Preceded in death by father, John Fauver; mother, Angela Cassisi; and father-in-law, Ronald Garrett. Survived by husband, Ronald (Skip) Garrett; son, Ronald (Cynthia); daughter, Andrea; granddaughter, Bailey; grandson, Bo Jackson; brothers, Mark (Roxanne), Monte (Elisabetta), and Dave (Sonny); sister-in-law, Sherri (John); and mother-in-law, Mary Jane.

WESTLAWN HILLCREST

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
