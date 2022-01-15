Gutschow, Pamela A.
October 25, 1957 - January 13, 2022
Survived by husband of 42 years, Jim; three children: Todd (Susan) Gutschow of Lenexa, KS, Heather (Jordan) Nelson of Parkville, MO, and Kelsey (Colin) Reekie of North Richland Hills, TX; eight grandchildren: Holden, Greta, and Ford Gutschow of Lenexa, KS, Hannah and Renae Nelson of Parkville, MO, and Piper, Marley, and Gwen Reekie of North Richland Hills, TX; and three sisters: Connie (Randy) Rasmussen of Omaha, NE, Dianne Jahn of Parkville, MO, Amy (Rob) Divis of Cave Creek, AZ.
ROSARY: St. Therese Catholic Church in Parkville, MO on January 17, at 6pm with a VISITATION from 6:30-8:30pm in the Wooldridge center. FUNERAL MASS: January 19 at 10am at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair, lunch to be held at church following burial in Blair Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University of Nebraska Foundation" with a memo GUTSCHOW FAMILY ONCOLOGY COMPASSIONATE CARE AWARDS FUND and mailed to the NU Foundation, P.O. Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68501-2555. Credit card gifts can be made online at nufoundation.org
using the key word search "Gutschow."
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.