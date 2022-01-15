Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela A. Gutschow
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th St
Blair, NE
Gutschow, Pamela A.

October 25, 1957 - January 13, 2022

Survived by husband of 42 years, Jim; three children: Todd (Susan) Gutschow of Lenexa, KS, Heather (Jordan) Nelson of Parkville, MO, and Kelsey (Colin) Reekie of North Richland Hills, TX; eight grandchildren: Holden, Greta, and Ford Gutschow of Lenexa, KS, Hannah and Renae Nelson of Parkville, MO, and Piper, Marley, and Gwen Reekie of North Richland Hills, TX; and three sisters: Connie (Randy) Rasmussen of Omaha, NE, Dianne Jahn of Parkville, MO, Amy (Rob) Divis of Cave Creek, AZ.

ROSARY: St. Therese Catholic Church in Parkville, MO on January 17, at 6pm with a VISITATION from 6:30-8:30pm in the Wooldridge center. FUNERAL MASS: January 19 at 10am at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair, lunch to be held at church following burial in Blair Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University of Nebraska Foundation" with a memo GUTSCHOW FAMILY ONCOLOGY COMPASSIONATE CARE AWARDS FUND and mailed to the NU Foundation, P.O. Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68501-2555. Credit card gifts can be made online at nufoundation.org using the key word search "Gutschow."

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Rosary
6:00p.m.
St. Therese Catholic Church
Parkville, MO
Jan
17
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Wooldridge center
MO
Jan
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
Blair, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Campbell-Aman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I will always remember Pam´s beautiful smile and her joyful spirit. Although I haven´t seen her since high school, she was unforgettable. I will be sending my prayers for Jamie and all her family.
Tracy Dunaway Eberlein
January 20, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Pam's passing. She was such a joy to be around. Thinking of Jim and family. My best, Shannon Marsh
Shannon Marsh
January 19, 2022
Pam was always a great person. She will be missed.
John Bubba Lawlor
January 18, 2022
Jim (Jamie) and extended family - so very sorry to hear this news - Pam was so warm, kind and just a great person. We will pray for Pam and your family. God Bless you all.
Carl and Kaylene Hamke
School
January 18, 2022
Jim, Todd, Heather,Kelsey & all the family. George & me extend our Deepest heart felt sympathies. Pam & me shared some very special moments over the years. Events that I will never forget. Especially, when we went to Blair to Baptize Todd, and some wonderful times we shared with the whole family. It´s unfortunate we just only heard of her passing. We are so sorry. God Bless you all. You lost a beautiful soul. Your old friends, George & Rose DeLisio
George/Rose DeLisio
January 18, 2022
Jim, you have my prayers to our Heavenly father for peace and comfort. I am so sorry to hear about Pam passing.
Gail Meis
Work
January 18, 2022
Such fond memories of our Bunco group and the friendships over the years. We will miss you and remember you, Pam.
Carolyn LaFever
Friend
January 17, 2022
Pam was one of the sisters of my friend Dianne. I remember her well growing up in Blair and while I would visit the Lutz house. Pam was kind, loving, creative and had such a great laugh. I'm thinking of you all with heartfelt sympathy and for the loss of such a beautiful spirit.
Heidi Blatter/Kircher
Friend
January 16, 2022
Pam was my childhood friend growing up in Blair, NE. I will always remember our great friendship and her devotion to her family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Halvorsen
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results