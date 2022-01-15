Jim, Todd, Heather,Kelsey & all the family. George & me extend our Deepest heart felt sympathies. Pam & me shared some very special moments over the years. Events that I will never forget. Especially, when we went to Blair to Baptize Todd, and some wonderful times we shared with the whole family. It´s unfortunate we just only heard of her passing. We are so sorry. God Bless you all. You lost a beautiful soul. Your old friends, George & Rose DeLisio

George/Rose DeLisio January 18, 2022