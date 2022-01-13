Howell, Pamela R.



August 5, 1954 - January 11, 2022



Omaha - Survived by children, Michael (Breann), Jonathan, Stacia Howell; grandsons, Ace and Jax; brothers, Rick (Susan) Hollman, Vaughn (Valerie) Hollman; nieces, nephews, family and friends.



VISITATION Saturday, 9-10am, at church. FUNERAL SERVICE 10am Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Victory Church, 6330 N. 56th St. GRAVESIDE SERVICE Saturday, 2pm, at Wisner Cemetery at Wisner, NE.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel



2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.