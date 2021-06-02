Menu
Paolino "Paul" Favara
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Favara, Paolino "Paul"

July 15, 1920 - May 29, 2021

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2nd from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 3rd at 10:30am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
When I lived across the street from Paul he was such a blessing. He was loved by all of our family and still is. There is not a sweeter more loving man in the world. My sincerest sympathies to the family. May God bless you.
Katie Lindgren Radke
Friend
August 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our family's thoughts and prayers are with you.
Enzo Floridia
Friend
June 6, 2021
Sorry for your loss, praying for you.
Gary Gibilisco
June 3, 2021
So sad to hear the news. Paolino was my all time favorite patient. I am going to miss our 6 mo talks and the smiles and joy he brought to me. What a wonderful man with an amazing heart. He will be greatly missed. My prayers to the family. My deepest sympathies to you all.
Trish Singles
June 1, 2021
