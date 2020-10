Partusch, Patricia Ann



July 15, 1933 - October 15, 2020



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 19th from 5pm to 7pm, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. Private Family Mass.



Complete notice later.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.