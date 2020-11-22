Quist, Patricia Ann
January 21, 1933 - November 17, 2020
Age 87. Patricia was born and raised on a farm in Sisseton, SD. This is where she met and married her High School sweetheart, Ron Quist. She carried her dedication and drive over to South Dakota State University, where she received her Degree. If it weren't for the times, she would have most likely become a doctor, as she loved science. Her talents led her to be an educator. She helped shape many lives at Logan Fontenelle over a 30 year time span. No child was left behind. This carried through to motherhood where she guided her children to know right from wrong. She had a very strong moral compass. Her life was not without tragedy, for she lost her first born, Sherice, to ovarian cancer. Although it was not easy, she persevered with the Lord's help. She loved spending time sewing, shopping and watching her Huskers play, but her true joy was becoming a grandmother to Jack, Taylor and Nicholas. She was a strong, devoted Christian.
Preceded in death by her husband Ronald N. Quist; parents, Peter and Mabel Eggen; and daughter Sherice Arnold.
Survived by her son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Donna; brother, Charles Eggen; son-in-law, Tracy Arnold; and grandchildren, Jack 20, Taylor 16, and Nicholas 16.
Private Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Cancer Society
.
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler
2202 Hancock St., Bellevue
402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.