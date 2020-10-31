Wojtkiewicz, Patricia Ann
May 20, 1926 - October 29, 2020
Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Monica Hug; husband, Joseph Wojtkiewicz; son, Gary Wojtkiewicz; brothers; sisters; great-grandson Harrison Wojtkiewicz. Survived by her children, Sharon (Roger) Chilson, Dan (Jean) Wojtkiewicz, Joe (Ginny) Wojtkiewicz; daughters-in-law Sheila (Gary ) Froendt, Pattie (Paul Feilmann) Wojtkiewicz, Paul (Amy) Wojtkiewicz, and Karen (Tim) Granados; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other family.
VISITATION Wednesday, November 4, from 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday, November 5, at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1723 S. 17th St. Interment at St. John Cemetery. Livestream and details may be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Foodbank of the Heartland, Sienna Francis House, or the Open Door Mission.
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.