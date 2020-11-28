Ryan, Patricia Anne (Pat) Bennett
March 6, 1929 - November 27, 2020
Patricia Anne Bennett was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was married on December 29, 1951, and had five children. In 1977, she moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where she reinvented herself as a real estate agent and later a cruise agent. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene F. Bennett and Lena A. Burns, and an infant son. Pat is survived by children Kathy (Dan) Sullivan, Omaha; Anne (Jack) Gauer, Billings, MT; Jim Ryan, Omaha; Julie (Rob) Ryan-Silva, Silver Spring, MD; and grandchildren Danny, Eileen (Dave Cormier), John and Bob Sullivan; Jon and Shannon Gauer; Isabel and Bobby Ryan-Silva.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mary Our Queen Human Needs Committee.
A Private Funeral Mass will be said at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 So. 118th St., Omaha on Saturday, November 28. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please email [email protected]
to be notified.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.