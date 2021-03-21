Bonacci, Patricia R. (Culbertson)
May 24, 1946 - March 19, 2021
VISITATION: Monday, March 22nd, from 4pm to 7pm at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St., with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 23rd, at 10:30am at St. Bernard Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society
.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
