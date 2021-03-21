Menu
Patricia R. Bonacci
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Bonacci, Patricia R. (Culbertson)

May 24, 1946 - March 19, 2021

VISITATION: Monday, March 22nd, from 4pm to 7pm at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St., with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 23rd, at 10:30am at St. Bernard Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
3601 N. 65th St, NE
Mar
22
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
3601 N. 65th St., NE
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
NE
