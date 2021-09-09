Botdorf, Patricia



November 30, 1948 - September 6, 2021



Patricia "Pat" Cox Botdorf of Omaha, NE, passed away Monday. She is survived by children, Nicole Cusick (Brad) and Daniel Botdorf (Autumn); grandchildren: Willa, Graelyn, Lars, Edison, and Coen; mother, Fauneil Cox; siblings, John Cox (Sheila) and Linda Mize (Greg); several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Michael; father, James.



VISITATION will be held Saturday, September 11th at 9:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 419 Jones Street in Moville, IA. Interment: Climbing Hill Cemetery. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held the same day from 4-6pm at Oak Hills Country Club, 12325 Golfing Green Drive, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Project Pink'd.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.