Patricia "Pat" Cox Botdorf of Omaha, NE, passed away Monday. She is survived by children, Nicole Cusick (Brad) and Daniel Botdorf (Autumn); grandchildren: Willa, Graelyn, Lars, Edison, and Coen; mother, Fauneil Cox; siblings, John Cox (Sheila) and Linda Mize (Greg); several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Michael; father, James.
VISITATION will be held Saturday, September 11th at 9:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 419 Jones Street in Moville, IA. Interment: Climbing Hill Cemetery. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held the same day from 4-6pm at Oak Hills Country Club, 12325 Golfing Green Drive, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Project Pink'd.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
5 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Pat was such a wonderful person and we shared many fun times together. She will be dearly missed.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this most difficult time.
God Bless,
Bob and Susan Luhrs
Susan Luhrs
Friend
September 20, 2021
Sympathy is many hearts sharing one sorrow...
Dear Dan and family we are so sorry for the loss of your dear mom. Please know you are in our hearts and we will miss her dearly.
Lots of love, Collene and Paul
Paul and Collene Sabaliauskas
Friend
September 12, 2021
To Pat's family:
I worked with Pat at the med center many yrs ago..When Mike passed away her parents parked their camper on our farm in Gretna.
I always enjoyed her company..So sorry to see she has passed onto glory.
God bless you all
Prayers
Alane Johns
Alane Johns
September 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about Pat. She was such a fun person to be around. I always wanted a sister just like her. Our prayers to all of you
John and Joan McNeil
Family
September 10, 2021
Nicole and Dan, I am so saddened to learn of your Mother´s death. Our Soccer Mom Group will not be the same without her. God Bless all of you