Bowman, Patricia B. "Pat"
Patricia "Pat" B Bowman, of Kingwood, TX, passed peacefully surrounded by family on February 19, 2021. Pat was born in Omaha, NE, and graduated from South High School. Pat was a longtime employee of Northern Natural Gas Company, it was there she met the love of her life, Ben Bowman. Pat excelled in many sports and was an avid golfer with multiple holes-in-one. She was also a longtime member of the Kingwood Country Club Women's Golf and Couples Golf Associations. But where Pat shined the brightest was her one-of-a-kind, vibrant personality. Her sharp wit, great sense of humor, and sincere caring for people is what endeared all who were fortunate to have her in their lives.
She was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Helen Bourke; and is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Charles "Ben" Bowman; beloved son, Rick Davis; step-grandchildren, Andrea (James) Johnson, Jeff (Angie) Goergen, Erika Goergen; 5 great-grandchildren, Jaden, Piper, Derek, Quinn and Noah; many, many friends in Omaha, Nebraska, and Kingwood, Texas.
VISITATION: Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 5-7pm and a FUNERAL SERVICE at St. Martha's church on Friday, March 5th, 2021, at 10:30am at Darst Funeral Home Kingwood, TX. The funeral will be LiveStreamed at https://www.stmartha.com/livestream
. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, in Omaha, NE and a Celebration of Pat's Life will be held in Omaha in the near future. Suggested memorials on behalf of Pat's life can be made to Houston Food Bank, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, or Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2021.