Breard, Patricia Irene
April 14, 1929 - September 19, 2021
Patricia Irene DeMay Breard peacefully passed away on September 19, 2021. She was 92 years old. A beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend are well known descriptions, but Pat was so much more. World traveler, knitter supreme, original power walker, devout catholic, talented piano player, fierce bridge and mahjong player, independent woman, and the kindest of souls are some of how she is remembered.
Pat was born the second child to John Andrew DeMay, Sr and Ann Elizabeth Mamaux DeMay on April 14, 1929, and was close to her siblings John, Dorothy, and Mary.
Pat lived around the world from Athens, Greece to Sofia, Bulgaria, working for the US Department of State. She initially was stationed in Havana, Cuba at the time of Castro's revolution, then transferred to Dacca, East Pakistan where she met the love of her life, Hypolite Filhiol "Buddy" Breard of Monroe, LA. Pat worked at the White House for President John Kennedy before flying to Calcutta, India and marrying Buddy. While in Calcutta, she met and helped Mother Theresa gather medicine, clothes, and food for the poor. Pat and Buddy enjoyed 30 blissful years together before Buddy's passing in 1991. She considered herself "the luckiest girl in the world" to have been married to him. Pat and Buddy had their first child, HF, in Calcutta, their daughter, Anne, in Columbo, Ceylon, and their son, John, in Tokyo, Japan. Altogether, Pat lived 17 years overseas. She loved to regale the family and friends with fascinating stories of all the places she visited, lived, and of the people she met along the way.
In her latter years, Pat enjoyed the love of her grandchildren, Aly, Will, Kira, Dylan, and Luke. She power walked a mile everyday into her 90's, knitted sweaters, blankets, and hats for family and friends, played games like bingo, and always kept in touch with old and new friends.
Pat is survived by her sister, Mary; her children, HF, Anne, and John; her five grandchildren; cousins; her many nieces and nephews, including but not limited to her nephew, Rob, all of whom she loved deeply. Pat's family extends their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and residents at Mable Rose Assisted Living, for their devoted care and friendship.
A FUNERAL MASS will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church, Monroe, LA, burial to follow at St. Matthew Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held in Bellevue, NE at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel at 10am on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
