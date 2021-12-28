Cejka, Patricia Jo
April 11, 1946 - December 25, 2021
Patricia Jo Cejka, 75, of Weston, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 25, 2021, in rural Weston, NE. She was born April 11, 1946 in Weston, NE to Kenneth and Irene (Krcmarik) Nordahl.
Survived by her mother, Irene Nordahl; sister, Lynda (Brian) Pemberton; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends; guardian angels, Ron and Lanie Brazda.
Preceded in death by her children, Larry Dean Cejka and Becky Sue Cejka; father, Kenneth Nordahl.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, 10am, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 5-7pm, with 7pm Rosary, all at Church. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials to St. John School Guardian Angel Tuition Fund. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.