Patricia Jo Cejka
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wahoo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Cejka, Patricia Jo

April 11, 1946 - December 25, 2021

Patricia Jo Cejka, 75, of Weston, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 25, 2021, in rural Weston, NE. She was born April 11, 1946 in Weston, NE to Kenneth and Irene (Krcmarik) Nordahl.

Survived by her mother, Irene Nordahl; sister, Lynda (Brian) Pemberton; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends; guardian angels, Ron and Lanie Brazda.

Preceded in death by her children, Larry Dean Cejka and Becky Sue Cejka; father, Kenneth Nordahl.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, 10am, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 5-7pm, with 7pm Rosary, all at Church. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials to St. John School Guardian Angel Tuition Fund. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Dec
30
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
