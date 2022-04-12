Menu
Patricia J. "Patti" Conn
1954 - 2022
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Conn, Patricia J. "Patti"

January 27, 1954 - April 10, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, Russell. Survived by children: Heather (Nate) Glassburner, Justin (Mandy) Conn, and Erin (Jermyn) Taylor; grandchildren: Zoey, Mackenzi, Oliver, and Austin.

VISITATION: Thursday, April 14th, 5–8pm, at the funeral home. To view a broadcast of the visitation, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street

(402) 731-1234

www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2022.
