Conn, Patricia J. "Patti"January 27, 1954 - April 10, 2022Preceded in death by husband, Russell. Survived by children: Heather (Nate) Glassburner, Justin (Mandy) Conn, and Erin (Jermyn) Taylor; grandchildren: Zoey, Mackenzi, Oliver, and Austin.VISITATION: Thursday, April 14th, 5–8pm, at the funeral home. To view a broadcast of the visitation, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street(402) 731-1234