Conn, Patricia J. "Patti"
January 27, 1954 - April 10, 2022
Preceded in death by husband, Russell. Survived by children: Heather (Nate) Glassburner, Justin (Mandy) Conn, and Erin (Jermyn) Taylor; grandchildren: Zoey, Mackenzi, Oliver, and Austin.
VISITATION: Thursday, April 14th, 5–8pm, at the funeral home. To view a broadcast of the visitation, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2022.