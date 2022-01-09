My sympathies to the family on the loss of Pat. I worked with her at UNO for many, many years, starting as a student worker (network specialist). She used to give me a big hug each time she saw me, as she greatly missed Della when she went off to college, and I reminded her of her daughter. I felt honored to be a proxy for Della, as Pat greatly missed her. Pat touched the lives of many students, faculty and staff in her training work at UNO, and was part of the team that implemented the software which allows for distance education -- laying a foundation for remote learning, decades before the critical need for such a time as this pandemic. The picture of her on the memorial was such a great choice, as it captured the "wry twinkle in her eye" that she was so very well known for.....I could just imagine the witty quip coming after that photo was snapped. Pat will be sorely missed on this earth, she was a wonderful, dedicated and caring person, and she had an incredible impact on the success and growth in the use of instructional technology UNO, working with Joyce and the entire Campus Computing team.

Dan Kenny January 18, 2022