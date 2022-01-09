Dargantes, Patricia A. "Pat"
May 12, 1943 - January 6, 2022
Pat was preceded in death by husband, Del; her parents; brother, Johnny. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Della (Tom) Henriksen; grandchildren: Leah, Luke, Molly, Jack; brothers, Joe (Val) Hillers, Bert (Maxine) Hillers; many cousins and dear friends.
CELEBRATION of PAT'S LIFE: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel)
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.