Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. "Pat" Dargantes
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Dargantes, Patricia A. "Pat"

May 12, 1943 - January 6, 2022

Pat was preceded in death by husband, Del; her parents; brother, Johnny. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Della (Tom) Henriksen; grandchildren: Leah, Luke, Molly, Jack; brothers, Joe (Val) Hillers, Bert (Maxine) Hillers; many cousins and dear friends.

CELEBRATION of PAT'S LIFE: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel)

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sympathies to the family on the loss of Pat. I worked with her at UNO for many, many years, starting as a student worker (network specialist). She used to give me a big hug each time she saw me, as she greatly missed Della when she went off to college, and I reminded her of her daughter. I felt honored to be a proxy for Della, as Pat greatly missed her. Pat touched the lives of many students, faculty and staff in her training work at UNO, and was part of the team that implemented the software which allows for distance education -- laying a foundation for remote learning, decades before the critical need for such a time as this pandemic. The picture of her on the memorial was such a great choice, as it captured the "wry twinkle in her eye" that she was so very well known for.....I could just imagine the witty quip coming after that photo was snapped. Pat will be sorely missed on this earth, she was a wonderful, dedicated and caring person, and she had an incredible impact on the success and growth in the use of instructional technology UNO, working with Joyce and the entire Campus Computing team.
Dan Kenny
January 18, 2022
I´m so sorry Della. Sending blessings and prayers to you and your family.
Linda Karas
Other
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results