Patricia Ann Goodroad
Goodroad, Patricia Ann

September 21, 1936 - March 10, 2021

Passed away peacefully at age 84, as a result of Alzheimer's at her home in New River, AZ. Pat was born in Frazee, MN and later spent many years living in Omaha before moving to Arizona. Pat was a devoted Boys Town pediatric RN, a talented quilter, and a dearly loved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased this past year by her devoted husband of 63 years, Roger; and her son, Paul. She is survived by her daughter, Robbie; and sons, Tim and Joe. She also leaves her nine grandchildren (Jessica, Sarah, Jonathan, Adam, Daniel, Jimmy, Kathleen, Alexandria and Jared); and four great-grandchildren (Maelynn, Graham, Coralynn and Cleo). Although she will be greatly missed; we are comforted she is together again with the love of her life, Roger.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
Love you more.
Sarah
March 18, 2021
