Heimrod, Patricia L. "Patti"
July 31, 1947 - November 27, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Betty G. and Robert F. Heimrod; brother, Fred. Survived by sisters, Susan Niles and Barb O'Daniel; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Thursday, December 10, at 11am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
