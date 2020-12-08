Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia L. "Patti" Heimrod
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Heimrod, Patricia L. "Patti"

July 31, 1947 - November 27, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Betty G. and Robert F. Heimrod; brother, Fred. Survived by sisters, Susan Niles and Barb O'Daniel; many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Thursday, December 10, at 11am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Service
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
10
Service
11:00a.m.
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear Patty passed away, she was a great friend, and classmate. Rest in peace Patty, and we will see you on the other side! Love Al
Al Lenz
December 9, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Patti. Nancy 'Fuzz' Lawson. A was a 1965 WHS classmate.
Nancy Lawson
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results