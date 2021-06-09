Hines, Patricia L.June 15, 1956 - June 7, 2021Survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Bob; children, Erin Hines and Ryan (Nichole) Hines; grandchildren, Gracie and Gabby; mother, Grace Stoner; brothers, Jim and Steve Stoner; beloved dogs, Gizmo and Cayman; her extended family and many dear friends.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel. VISITATION with the family begins Saturday, after 10am with a ceremony by the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard at 10:50am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & CrematoryPacific Street Chapel14151 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68154402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com