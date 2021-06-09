Menu
Patricia L. Hines
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Hines, Patricia L.

June 15, 1956 - June 7, 2021

Survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Bob; children, Erin Hines and Ryan (Nichole) Hines; grandchildren, Gracie and Gabby; mother, Grace Stoner; brothers, Jim and Steve Stoner; beloved dogs, Gizmo and Cayman; her extended family and many dear friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel. VISITATION with the family begins Saturday, after 10am with a ceremony by the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard at 10:50am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68154

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel
NE
Jun
12
Service
10:45a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel
NE
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Pat.Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
David and Joyce Connell
Family
June 10, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Pat's passing. We have many great memories of our years together at U.P. May your precious memories be a source of comfort, both now and in the days to come. Hugs!
Norma & Stan Davis
Work
June 9, 2021
