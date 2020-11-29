Menu
Patricia J. Plymale
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Plymale, Patricia J.

November 20, 1934 - November 24, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Dee; parents; 9 brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Mike, Mark (Cindy), Matt (Anna), Rob (Debi) Plymale; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

A Private Family Service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11am. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patricia's honor to the Alzheimer's Association-Omaha.

To view a livestream of the service, click "watch webcast" under Patricia's photo.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
