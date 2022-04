Jahns, Patricia A. (Larkin)August 17, 1964 - December 21, 2021Survived by sons, Casey (Courtney) and Connor (Kelli); one grandson; numerous brothers and sisters.VISITATION begins Wednesday 9am, followed by FUNERAL MASS at 10am, all at St. Gerald's Catholic Church (96 & Q Street).Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com