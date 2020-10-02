Ehlers, Patricia K.
September 4, 1963 - September 21, 2020
Patricia K. Ehlers, age 57, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Schleswig, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center of Omaha, NE.
Patricia Kaye Ehlers was born September 4, 1963 in Ida Grove, IA, to Howard and Sharon (Bechen) Ehlers. She graduated from Schleswig High School in 1981 then earned a degree in business from Buena Vista University in 1985.
Patricia was currently working at CHI Health in Omaha, NE, as a Credit Balance Analyst, where she had been for the past three years. Patti was passionate about riding motorcycles and she found a way to help others with that love. She was the founder of Riders for Thrivers and the former assistant event coordinator for Pink Ribbon Rodeo. She loved riding her motorcycle in countless poker runs and other benefit rides.
She is survived by her fiancée, Bob Pecha of Omaha, NE; daughter, Tara (Jordan) Bergland of North Liberty, IA; son, Travis (Tracy) Reichter of Iowa City, IA; mother, Sharon Ehlers of Alta, IA; grandchildren, Jayden Bergland of North Liberty, and Niyla, Quinn and Jackson Reichter of Iowa City, IA. She is also survived by her sisters, Gale (Scott) Randall of Storm Lake, IA, Jodi (Tim) Bunde of Estherville, IA; four nieces and nephews; three great-nieces and nephews; a loving extended family; and an ever-growing family of motorcyclists.
Patti was preceded in death by her father, Howard Ehlers.
A private family burial will be held at the Morgan Township Cemetery of Schleswig with Pastor Bob Lewis officiating the gravesite service. Celebrations of Life are being planned in Storm Lake and in Council Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Patti's Riders 4 Thrivers via Venmo @PattisRiders-FourThrivers or by mail to Project Pink'd, 4089 S. 84th St., Omaha, NE 68217. The of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com
