Kimball, Patricia R. (Murphy)



September 30, 1934 - December 19, 2020



The youngest of 10 children, Pat grew up in northeast Omaha, attended St. Therese elementary and Nortre Dame High School Academy. In 1952, Pat and Dick Kimball were married at St. Therese Church and created a family eventually reaching five children.



Dick was commissioned into the Air Force in 1954 and began a 20-year career of seven stateside and overseas assignments and 15 changes of domiciles. Pat was the "glue" that held the family together during Dick's various duty absences and also after transition back to civilian life.



Pat's unconditional joy and love was the family. She loved to baby sit and particularly enjoyed attending the grandchildren's various activities as they grew older. Family was everything to this marvelous wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma. And she was everything to us. Rest in peace oh dearest one.



VISITATION December 28 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church starting at 9:30am followed by MEMORIAL MASS at 10:30am. Memorials suggested to St. Columban Fathers: 1902 N. Calhoun, St. Columbans, NE 68056.



KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY



441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE



402-339-3232 | kahlerdolcemortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2020.