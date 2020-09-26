Kielion, Patricia L.



February 23, 1951 - September 24, 2020



Preceded in death by son, Cpl. Shane Kielion; parents, Ken and Ish Hunt; brother, Jim Hunt. Survived by husband, Roger; son, Chad (Kate); daughter-in-law, April Kielion; grandchildren, Joseph, Luciana, Shane Jr., Addison, Chase; brothers, Frank and Joe Hunt; sister, Karm Huss.



VISITATION begins Sunday, 4pm, with a Prayer Service at 6pm, at the Mortuary.



FUNERAL: Monday, 9:30am, at the Mortuary. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the family.



