Patricia L. Kielion
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Kielion, Patricia L.

February 23, 1951 - September 24, 2020

Preceded in death by son, Cpl. Shane Kielion; parents, Ken and Ish Hunt; brother, Jim Hunt. Survived by husband, Roger; son, Chad (Kate); daughter-in-law, April Kielion; grandchildren, Joseph, Luciana, Shane Jr., Addison, Chase; brothers, Frank and Joe Hunt; sister, Karm Huss.

VISITATION begins Sunday, 4pm, with a Prayer Service at 6pm, at the Mortuary.

FUNERAL: Monday, 9:30am, at the Mortuary. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the family.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Sep
27
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Sep
28
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
