Laughlin, Patricia Rose
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday Oct. 9th at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, MEMORIALS to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church or John D. Sanley Scholarship at Creighton Prep. The Mass of Christian burial will be livestreamed, go to: heartstreaming.net/patricia-rose-laughlin
