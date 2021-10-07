Laughlin, Patricia Rose
December 2, 1926 - October 5, 2021
Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E. "Ed" Laughlin. Survived by her children, Dr. Edward (Suzie) Laughlin, Elizabeth (Greg) Easley, Michael (Ann) Laughlin, Theresa (John) Sanley, Dr. Thomas (Barb) Laughlin, Rosemary (Joe) Franco; 23 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Friday Oct. 8, 6pm - 7pm at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday Oct. 9th at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, MEMORIALS to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church or John D. Sanley Scholarship at Creighton Prep.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed, go to: heartstreaming.net/patricia-rose-laughlin
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.