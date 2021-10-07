Menu
Patricia Rose Laughlin
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Laughlin, Patricia Rose

December 2, 1926 - October 5, 2021

Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E. "Ed" Laughlin. Survived by her children, Dr. Edward (Suzie) Laughlin, Elizabeth (Greg) Easley, Michael (Ann) Laughlin, Theresa (John) Sanley, Dr. Thomas (Barb) Laughlin, Rosemary (Joe) Franco; 23 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Friday Oct. 8, 6pm - 7pm at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday Oct. 9th at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, MEMORIALS to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church or John D. Sanley Scholarship at Creighton Prep.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed, go to:

heartstreaming.net/patricia-rose-laughlin

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
NE
Oct
8
Service
7:00p.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic church
1920 N 102nd St., Omaha, NE
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Liz and Mike. So sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. Warmest regards, Bill Nolan
Bill Nolan
October 11, 2021
Pat and Ed were wonderful friends to our parents (Leo & Pat Lien) and to us kids. In the early 1960's, they were busy with their own young family. But, Pat helped us so much during our mother's illness. She made our mother's life at home possible. Life moved on and we lost touch, but Pat has always had a warm place in our hearts.
Mary Lien & Kathy Davey
Friend
October 9, 2021
my sincere sympathy.pat and ed were wonderful stewards of the faith.may the good Lord give them their rightful place in heaven \\
bob head
Friend
October 9, 2021
Pat (mom) you loved and treated me as your son. Thank you for the love and care you showed me. Yes! you left a void but you're in a better place, where we will meet again. I love you Pat, Watson Chipako (CareOne Medical Group)
Watson and Julia Chipako
October 8, 2021
My grandmother has left the most incredible legacy. She always worked hard to foster family values and connections across our large extended family. She has taught me so much throughout the years on faith and family, and while I am going to miss her so much, I will continue to emulate her as I raise three of her great grandchildren.
Nina Harlow
Family
October 7, 2021
Joe and Nancy Colgan
October 7, 2021
I worked for your father for 18 years and became friends with your beautiful mother over the phone. You came from a beautiful Christian family. Heartfelt condolences to the whole family!
Jody Coley
Friend
October 7, 2021
Our condolences to Pat´s family on her passing. She and Ed were always kind and caring to my family over the many years we knew and saw them. May she Rest In Peace.
Bob and Maureen Cooney
October 7, 2021
Janae and Daniel Galvis
October 7, 2021
