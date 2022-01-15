Menu
Patricia L. Maggio
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Maggio, Patricia L.

Age 92

Patricia L. Maggio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Sam A. Maggio; wonderful parents, Floyd and Elaine Pruner; brothers, Roland and Clayton; and sister, Joslyn (Bill Simpson).

Survived by dear friends and adopted Minnesota family, Webers, Deistings, Cullinans and many nieces and nephews.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 11am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. ROSARY RECITATION prior to Mass at 10:30am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials to Msgr. Kerwin Endowment at St. Robert Bellarmine.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Rosary
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers to all of Patty's friends. She was a wonderful lady - I remember visiting with her many times at the gallery in Ashland. Blessings.
Mary Roncka
January 19, 2022
My mom, Virginia, was friends with Patty since their high school days. When my dad and Sam entered the picture, the four of them continued to be close friends and dined and danced together many times. When Sam passed, mom and dad continued to include Patty in dinners and holidays. When my dad, Bill, passed, it was back to Virginia and Patty talking on the phone, mostly, as driving for Patty lessened. She has always been there in our lives. She will be missed by us and by mom. The Bill & Virginia Zahm Family
Bill & Virginia Zahm Family
Friend
January 17, 2022
Deepest sympathies. I just realized the celebration of life for Patty was today. I must have read it wrong and thought it was Wednesday. I am so sorry to have missed it. Patty was one of my moms best buddies and like family to our family, the Richling´s.
Michele Gifford
Friend
January 17, 2022
Patty was one of Ruth Richling´s dear friends in her later years. We enjoyed taking mom,Patty and Betty Costanzo down to the Husker football games in our Husker tailgate bus. We have a picture of them all with smiles on there faces as they supported Big Red!
Larry and Mary Richling
January 16, 2022
Have known Patty since I was a little girl. She always called me Little One. Exchanged Christmas cards and yearly greetings. Will certainly miss our relationship. RIP Patty!
Carol Korecky
Friend
January 15, 2022
