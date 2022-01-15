Maggio, Patricia L.



Age 92



Patricia L. Maggio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Sam A. Maggio; wonderful parents, Floyd and Elaine Pruner; brothers, Roland and Clayton; and sister, Joslyn (Bill Simpson).



Survived by dear friends and adopted Minnesota family, Webers, Deistings, Cullinans and many nieces and nephews.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 11am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. ROSARY RECITATION prior to Mass at 10:30am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials to Msgr. Kerwin Endowment at St. Robert Bellarmine.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.