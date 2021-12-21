Preceded in death by husband, Jerry; son, Patrick; granddaughter, Nichole Malik; sisters, Jo Fitch and Kitty Malik.
Survived by sons, Jerry Malik Jr. (Susie) and Jeff Malik; daughters, Peggy DeMeo (Tony) and Jayne Nevins (Greg); 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Hunter; brothers, Walt, James, Frank, and Richard Ryan; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 22nd, 4-7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Thursday, December 23rd, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials requested to St. Luke Lutheran Church – Omaha or the Josie Harper Hospice House.
To view a broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.
I want to give my condolences to Patty´s family on the loss of Patty. I had the pleasure of working with Patty at Mangelsens Ent. for several years. She will be remembered to me for her funny wit and jolly disposition. I am so sorry for your loss and I pray God´s blessings on your family during your time of mourning.
Steve Timmons
December 22, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Francis Terri Durham
Friend
December 21, 2021
Our condolences to the Malik family on thier loss of Patty She was a strong woman , good character and a Strong voice on the Council and she will be missed . Rest in Peace From the Church Council of St Lukes Lutheran Church
Francis E Durham
Work
December 21, 2021
With a newly restored Coupe Jerry has returned to pickup his Beloved PATTY to begin thier Eternal journey on the highway to a Resting Peace
Francis Terri Durham
Friend
December 21, 2021
She did so much for the children at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed at church.
Annette Chipman
Friend
December 21, 2021
My sincere condolences to Patty's family. I had the pleasure of working with Patty at Mangelsen's, and I had great fun assisting her in preparing a special feast for the entire office each St. Patrick's Day. She had such a happy spirit and she will be missed by all that knew her. I'm so sorry for your loss.