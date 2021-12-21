Malik, Patricia A.



March 5, 1937 - December 19, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Jerry; son, Patrick; granddaughter, Nichole Malik; sisters, Jo Fitch and Kitty Malik.



Survived by sons, Jerry Malik Jr. (Susie) and Jeff Malik; daughters, Peggy DeMeo (Tony) and Jayne Nevins (Greg); 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Hunter; brothers, Walt, James, Frank, and Richard Ryan; many nieces, nephews, and friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, December 22nd, 4-7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Thursday, December 23rd, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials requested to St. Luke Lutheran Church – Omaha or the Josie Harper Hospice House.



To view a broadcast of the service, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.