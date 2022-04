Mohr, Patricia J. "Pam"September 12, 1956 - April 13, 2022Born September 12, 1956 in Omaha and died in Omaha on April 13, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, William Earl Knight and Lois Linke Knight Waltermeyer; sister, Connie Pullen; former husband, Brian Mohr; and life partner, Mike Jacobsen. Survived by son, Jeffrey (Tawnya) Mohr and children Trenton, Jayse and Tamryn; son, Jonathan (Angie) Mohr and children Ashlynn, Josh, Caleb, Gracyn, Savanah and Maverick; daughter, Patricia Jacobsen and children Alexis Jacobsen and Adonis Williams; siblings, Mary (Jerry) Vraspir, Bill (Deb) Knight, Wayne (Amy) Knight; special friend, Vera Claxton; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.Private family services.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com