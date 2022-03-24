Menu
Patricia "Pat" Nelson
1943 - 2022
Nelson, Patricia "Pat"

May 30, 1943 - March 22, 2022

Preceded in death by her parents, William and Winifred Andrew, and husband of 58 years, Nicholas K. Nelson of Morse Bluff, NE. Survived by sister Dana (Tim) Austin of MN, brother, Rick (Monika) Andrew of GA; daughters, Kathie Englert (Jimmy Williams), Vicki Orsi (Sam), Connie Rathbun (Dave), and Jennifer Abels all of Omaha, and her beloved dog Jackson; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Pat and Nick shared their business, Nelson Plumbing, for 26 years. She cherished time with her friends and family, as well as spending time outdoors fishing, gardening, and at her cabin. SERVICES will be held on March 26 at 11am at Saint Peters Lutheran Church in North Bend, NE. Luncheon to follow. Memorials to Open Door Mission or the ALS Association.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Saint Peters Lutheran Church
North Bend, NE
