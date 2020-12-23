Menu
Patricia Kenny Newman
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Newman, Patricia Kenny

January 26, 1926 - December 21, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, William J. Newman, Sr.; parents, William and Mollie Kenny; sister, Mary Ellen Kenny Stewart. Survived by children: William, Matthew, Christopher, David, and Stephanie; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Maxine Lonowski; brother, Billy Kenny.

Inurnment with her husband May 2021 at the Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
I was a young, 19 year old at her first job which happened to be at Prudential Insurance downtown where Pat was the office manager. She took me under her wing and gave me the support and friendship I so needed. I never saw Pat angry or impatient; she was an optimist, finding humor in the imperfect. And I remember how she always talked so lovingly about Bill, and the funny stories she told of their life together. I am now 72, have lived in California since 1972, and have thought of Pat many times over the years, always in gratitude for having known such a wonderful, inspirational and loving woman. She was pregnant when I left Prudential, I think in 1968, and I remember thinking how lucky that baby would be to have Pat as a mother. When I think of her she is always smiling. I have tried looking her up on the internet over the years but was never successful, until the end of December when I saw her obituary. I am so sorry for your family. When I think of a what a perfect wife, mother and friend would be, I think of your mother.
Catherine Turco Hunnicutt
January 15, 2021
I'm so sorry for your great loss. Your mother was an awesome person. I have some fond memories of back in the day. I don"t remember her other that a large smile on her face. You were very lucky to have her in your lives as long as you did. We will say a prayer for her.
Bud
December 30, 2020
Hello, Bill, Matthew, Chris, David and Stephanie, I'm so sorry to hear of your mom's death. I loved her so much and have so many wonderful (funny) memories of her and your family. One memory in particular comes to mind when you mom's front seat passenger door would not stay closed. Her solution was to tie a scarf to the right door's armrest and hold the tie in her hand to keep the door shut! Pretty creative! My prayers are with you today and always. Diane
Diane Lonowski Dreis
December 24, 2020
Dear Stephanie, our deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. Your mom was a very kind and wonderful woman. Always very thoughtful of others. She will be dearly missed. You all will be in our prayers. Love you.
Tim & Kim Menefee
December 23, 2020
Heartfelt condolences. May all your good memories sustain in the following months. May those memories be your treasure throughout your life. May you always feel your mother´s presence in times of need and times of joy. May you be comforted knowing your mother and dad a reunified in love eternal. Dan and Linda Ladd
Dan and Linda Ladd
December 23, 2020
Mother, you are so beautiful inside and out always putting others first. You're now with daddy. I love and miss you terribly. Until we meet again, mother you will be in my heart and mind.
Stephanie
December 23, 2020
