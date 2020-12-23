Newman, Patricia Kenny
January 26, 1926 - December 21, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, William J. Newman, Sr.; parents, William and Mollie Kenny; sister, Mary Ellen Kenny Stewart. Survived by children: William, Matthew, Christopher, David, and Stephanie; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Maxine Lonowski; brother, Billy Kenny.
Inurnment with her husband May 2021 at the Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.