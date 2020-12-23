I was a young, 19 year old at her first job which happened to be at Prudential Insurance downtown where Pat was the office manager. She took me under her wing and gave me the support and friendship I so needed. I never saw Pat angry or impatient; she was an optimist, finding humor in the imperfect. And I remember how she always talked so lovingly about Bill, and the funny stories she told of their life together. I am now 72, have lived in California since 1972, and have thought of Pat many times over the years, always in gratitude for having known such a wonderful, inspirational and loving woman. She was pregnant when I left Prudential, I think in 1968, and I remember thinking how lucky that baby would be to have Pat as a mother. When I think of her she is always smiling. I have tried looking her up on the internet over the years but was never successful, until the end of December when I saw her obituary. I am so sorry for your family. When I think of a what a perfect wife, mother and friend would be, I think of your mother.

Catherine Turco Hunnicutt January 15, 2021