Hafits, Patricia "Pat"August 25, 1952 - November 1, 2020Omaha - Preceded in death by husband of 30 years, Larry; parents, Robert and Roberta McGonigle. Survived by siblings: Mary (Ron) Van Roy, Dennis (Candace) McGonigle, Mike (Lynne) McGonigle, Colleen (Walter) Swetala, Chris (Greg) McGonigle-Hall; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St., Omaha, NE.Roeder Mortuary, Inc.- 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000