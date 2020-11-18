Menu
Patricia Pat "Pat" Hafits
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Hafits, Patricia "Pat"

August 25, 1952 - November 1, 2020

Omaha - Preceded in death by husband of 30 years, Larry; parents, Robert and Roberta McGonigle. Survived by siblings: Mary (Ron) Van Roy, Dennis (Candace) McGonigle, Mike (Lynne) McGonigle, Colleen (Walter) Swetala, Chris (Greg) McGonigle-Hall; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St., Omaha, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc.- 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
