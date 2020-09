Penn, Patricia (Schmitt)Age 92Of Sidney, IA. With her husband, owned and operated Penn Drug in Sidney for many years. Preceded in death by husband, William A. Penn; and son, W. Jeffrey Penn. Survived by sister, Bonnie Lahr; nieces, nephews and many friends.FUNERAL 2pm Wednesday at Sidney, IA United Faith Church. VISITATIONS open from 6-8pm Tuesday at Funeral Chapel. Memorials to Sidney United Faith Church or Fremont County Historical Society, interment in Sidney, IA Cemetery.CRAWFORD-MARSHALL FUNERAL CHAPELSSidney, IA 51652 712-374-2233