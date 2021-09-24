Patricia L. Limas Perry, born Oct. 2, 1943 in Omaha, NE, died Nov. 28, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. Preceded in death by parents, Paul L. and Juanita Limas; and brother, Paul J. Limas.
Survived by children: Joseph (Elizabeth), Anthony (Janet), and James (Shanna) Perry; 7 grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Jack, Bob, Zachary, Julian and Alexandra; and 9 great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 25th, from 1-3pm, at West Center Chapel. Private Interment.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.