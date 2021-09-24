Perry, Patricia L. Limas



October 2, 1943 - November 28, 2020



Patricia L. Limas Perry, born Oct. 2, 1943 in Omaha, NE, died Nov. 28, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. Preceded in death by parents, Paul L. and Juanita Limas; and brother, Paul J. Limas.



Survived by children: Joseph (Elizabeth), Anthony (Janet), and James (Shanna) Perry; 7 grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Jack, Bob, Zachary, Julian and Alexandra; and 9 great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 25th, from 1-3pm, at West Center Chapel. Private Interment.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.