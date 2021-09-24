Menu
Patricia L. Limas Perry
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Perry, Patricia L. Limas

October 2, 1943 - November 28, 2020

Patricia L. Limas Perry, born Oct. 2, 1943 in Omaha, NE, died Nov. 28, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. Preceded in death by parents, Paul L. and Juanita Limas; and brother, Paul J. Limas.

Survived by children: Joseph (Elizabeth), Anthony (Janet), and James (Shanna) Perry; 7 grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Jack, Bob, Zachary, Julian and Alexandra; and 9 great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 25th, from 1-3pm, at West Center Chapel. Private Interment.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
