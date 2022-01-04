Preceded in death by parents, Charles "Chick" and Janet Moriarty. Survived by husband and soulmate, Dan; daughters, Sara (Andrew) Radil, Jane (Justin) Gunderson, Annie Benson (Mike Andrick), Dani Prusha; granddaughter, Kenna Radil; sisters, Micaela Moriarty (David Blair), Marla Cross (Jerry Boston), Jacki (Dean) Will; many loving relatives and friends.
VISITATION begins Thursday, 4pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary.
FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family.
Dan, Sara, Jane, Annie and Dani, we will be praying for you all every day that your pain eases with time. Pat poured herself into each one of you so that in her physical absence you would be the support system for the other. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The Mason Family
January 7, 2022
Jackie and family - I was so sorry to hear that your sister Pat passed away. Always hard to lose a sister. My sympathy and prayers are with all of your family. Bobbie
Bobbie Lindenstein
January 5, 2022
Thinking of you and wishing you peace and comfort.
"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death.
They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make.
Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories.
We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love."
--Leo Buscaglia
Bernie and Sonny Diaz
January 5, 2022
Our hearts ache about this after just spending time with them in Sept when we were in town! Dan and girls, our prayers are with you as you navigate your way from here on out without her! She was always a joy to talk to and you could see her eyes light up when she talked about her girls!! Her love for Dan was undeniable, they were a very special couple! She will be missed!
Hugs to all of you!
Bob and Chris Orean
Bob and Chris Orean
January 4, 2022
B4L
January 4, 2022
My deepest condolences, I always enjoyed having dinner with Pat and Dan when I passed through with my job. She will be missed.