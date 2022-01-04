Prusha, Patricia (Moriarty)



August 13, 1960 - December 31, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Charles "Chick" and Janet Moriarty. Survived by husband and soulmate, Dan; daughters, Sara (Andrew) Radil, Jane (Justin) Gunderson, Annie Benson (Mike Andrick), Dani Prusha; granddaughter, Kenna Radil; sisters, Micaela Moriarty (David Blair), Marla Cross (Jerry Boston), Jacki (Dean) Will; many loving relatives and friends.



VISITATION begins Thursday, 4pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary.



FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.