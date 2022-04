Reznicek, Patricia A. "Pat"September 5, 1941 - January 4, 2022Of Madison, NE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, January 12th, 10:30am, at St. Leonard's Catholic Church in Madison. Interment: St. Leonard's Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION: Tuesday, January 11th, 5-7pm, with a 7pm VIGIL, at the church.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com Resseguie Funeral HomeMadison, NE | (402) 371-3330