Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia A. Skocpol
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Skocpol, Patricia A.

August 26, 1932 - October 5, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Fred Skocpol. Survived by children, Debra, Susan, and John Skocpol; and godson, Jim Palma (Margaret)

VISITATION Sunday, October 10th, after 4pm with VIGIL SERVICE 6pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday, October 11th, 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th & Q). Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Oct
10
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th & Q, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Patty we shared a lot of good times together. You will be missed by so many.
Fran Palma
Friend
October 10, 2021
A great Irish gal and so much fun to be with. A wealth of Irish memories with Pat, mercy..... God rest her....
Collin Cavanaugh
Friend
October 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Debbie, Susie, John on the passing of your Mom. My thoughts and prayers go out to you. Lots of memories to keep with you. Lots of memories from the Dubliner and musical events. G0d bless!!
Margaret Stasulli (Gallagher)
Other
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results