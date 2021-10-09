Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Fred Skocpol. Survived by children, Debra, Susan, and John Skocpol; and godson, Jim Palma (Margaret)
VISITATION Sunday, October 10th, after 4pm with VIGIL SERVICE 6pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday, October 11th, 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th & Q). Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
Patty we shared a lot of good times together. You will be missed by so many.
Fran Palma
Friend
October 10, 2021
A great Irish gal and so much fun to be with.
A wealth of Irish memories with Pat, mercy.....
God rest her....
Collin Cavanaugh
Friend
October 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Debbie, Susie, John on the passing of your Mom. My thoughts and prayers go out to you. Lots of memories to keep with you. Lots of memories from the Dubliner and musical events. G0d bless!!