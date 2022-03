Tidwall, Patricia



ROSARY will be Monday, June 7, at 5pm, with VIEWING from 4-5pm.



FUNERAL will be Tuesday, June 8, at 1pm, both at the Funeral Home.



Please view the Kay's-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home's website and search Patricia Tidwall for a beautiful tribute video.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 7, 2021.